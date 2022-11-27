First Warning Forecast: Warming temperatures and the threat for severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A storm system will move in today with rain and possible storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms. That means isolated storms are possible. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Showers and storms will move out later this afternoon/early evening. It will be mild with highs soaring the upper 60s to

near 70. It will also be windy with winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Drying out just in time to start the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions and highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will approach on Wednesday with wind and rain. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s.

Much cooler behind the front to kick off the month of December. It will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 50s.

The dry weather will continue on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

