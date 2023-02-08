First Warning Forecast: Warming temperatures through the end of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Not as cold overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

A gorgeous Wednesday on tap. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Even warmer on Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the 70 degree mark. Not bad for the first full week of February.

Shower chances will go up on Friday and into Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Friday and then fall to near 50 on Saturday. Even colder on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will rebound to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the upper 50s on Monday under mostly sunny skies and up to 60 on Tuesday.

