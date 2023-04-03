First Warning Forecast: Warming to 80° by midweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will trend warmer today. Expect highs in the low 70s and then climbing to the upper 70s on Tuesday. The warmest day of the week looks to be Wednesday. Highs will soar to near 80 degrees. Same story with Thursday. A big cool down will come at the end of the week. Expect highs near 60 on Friday, the upper 50s by Saturday and low 60s on Easter Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will remain low through Thursday. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower Monday through Wednesday, but nothing major. Don't go canceling your plans! Higher chances will move in on Thursday through the weekend.

WTKR News 3

Pollen Forecast:

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar