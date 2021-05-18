First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 90 later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warmup continues… Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s today, a few degrees warmer than yesterday and closer to normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today, with more clouds this morning and more sunshine in the afternoon.

We will warm to the 80s for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low 80s on Wednesday and mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. We will see more sunshine with low rain chances over the next several days.

Expect partly cloudy skies this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances will remain slim through the weekend.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: Light & Variable

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

