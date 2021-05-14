First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s, 80s return next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice end to the week… Another chilly start this morning with temperatures mostly in the 40s. Highs will warm to the low 70s this afternoon, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon to evening.

We will warm to the mid 70s on Saturday with a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible, but most of the area will be dry. More clouds will build in on Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible, but most will just see the extra clouds.

Rain is more likely early next weekend. Expect scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will climb next week, from near 70 on Monday to near 80 by Thursday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

