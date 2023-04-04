First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s and the threat of severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

High temperatures will climb to the upper 70s today. The warmest day of the week looks to be Wednesday. Highs will soar to the mid 80s.

We may even get all the way to the mid 80s by Thursday! A big cool down will come at the end of the week. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60 on Friday, the upper 50s by Saturday and low 60s on Easter Sunday.

Rain chances will remain fairly low through Thursday. Higher chances will move in on Thursday through the end of the week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

