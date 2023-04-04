Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s and the threat of severe storms

Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 14:44:54-04

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

High temperatures will climb to the upper 70s today. The warmest day of the week looks to be Wednesday. Highs will soar to the mid 80s.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

We may even get all the way to the mid 80s by Thursday! A big cool down will come at the end of the week. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60 on Friday, the upper 50s by Saturday and low 60s on Easter Sunday.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Rain chances will remain fairly low through Thursday. Higher chances will move in on Thursday through the end of the week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV