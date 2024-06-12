First Warning Forecast: Warming up and building humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity to end the work week. Nice weather for Father’s Day weekend.

A nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 80s, a small step warmer than yesterday with a slight increase in humidity.

That trend will continue for Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. We will climb to near 90 on Friday with an afternoon heat index near 95.

A cold front is set to move through the region Friday night to Saturday morning. A scattered shower or storm is possible, but overall rain chances look low.

Highs will drop to the mid 80s for the weekend, near normal for this time of year. Look for clearing skies on Saturday and lots of sunshine for Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tropical Update

A broad and elongated area of low pressure near the west-central coast of Florida is expected to move across Florida and offshore of the Atlantic coast within the next day or so. Some slow development is possible while the system moves offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

