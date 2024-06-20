First Warning Forecast: Warming up, Heat index to 100+ this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Extreme heat and humidity for the weekend. Tracking rain to start next week.

A nice mix of sun and clouds again today with highs returning to the mid and upper 80s, near normal for this time of year.

We will warm to near 90 tomorrow. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the building humidity. Expect another nice mix of sun and clouds.

More heat and humidity for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values between 100 and 105. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend.

Our next decent chance for rain is set to move in with a cold front on Monday. It will still be hot and humid on Monday, but a slight cool down should move in on Tuesday behind the front.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: SE 5-15

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Alberto is approaching the coast of Mexico. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible before the center of Alberto reaches land later this morning. Weakening is expected after the center moves inland and Alberto is likely to dissipate over Mexico later today or tonight.

Watching a small area of low pressure located about 250 miles east of the Bahamas. While environmental conditions are only marginally conducive due to nearby dry air, further development of this system is possible while the low moves WNW and approaches the northeastern coast of Florida early on Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form near the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Friday. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development and this system could become a tropical depression over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend while it moves slowly NW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

