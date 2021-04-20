First Warning Forecast: Warming up today, Tracking storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up, more storms ahead… Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog this morning. It’s a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. We will warm to the mid 70s this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with winds picking up this afternoon to evening.

We are tracking another round of showers and storms for Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and move out in the evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s with strong winds.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week. Morning temperatures will start in the low 40s and highs will only reach the low 60s. It will be windy on Thursday, making it feel even cooler. Expect sunshine and mid to upper 60s on Friday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S/W 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

