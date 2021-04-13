First Warning Forecast: Wednesday brings the threat of strong to severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly clear overnight. Lows will cool to near 50.

Rain and storms will return on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Showers will move in Wednesday afternoon (mainly after 3 PM) and continue into Wednesday night. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and pockets of hail. Highs will warm to near 70 tomorrow.

A few morning showers on Thursday followed by partly sunny skies. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

More sunshine will break out to end the work week with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 60s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance for some late day showers on Sunday, but it will be milder with highs in the low 70s.

Another chance for showers Monday morning with highs in the low 70s.

