First Warning Forecast: What a difference a day makes! Highs in the mid 40s

What a difference a day makes! Many communities are waking up 30 degrees colder than Sunday morning. The cold front that brought us rain and falling temperatures has moved out and high pressure has moved in with mostly clear skies and cold temperatures to kick off this Monday morning. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning, but wind chills are in the 20s. There is still a little bit of a breeze, but it will start to relax as the day goes on. Expect sunshine with increasing clouds as the next system approaches. Conditions will stay dry and cold with highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds will build in on Tuesday ahead of an area of low pressure. Most of the day is looking dry with increasing rain chances by the afternoon and evening. Temperature will warm to the low 50s. Showers will continue overnight and early Wednesday morning, but should move out after sunrise Wednesday. Clouds will decrease through the day with highs in the low 50s.

Colder air will move in Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A cold and sunny Thursday with highs in the mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

A warming trend begins on Christmas Eve with highs in the mid 50s. Even warmer on Christmas Day with highs in the mid 60s! A cold front will move through Saturday night, but it's looking dry.

Just a small drop in temperatures on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

