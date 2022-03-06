First Warning Forecast: Whipping winds and warmer temperatures

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We're just 14 days away from the First Day of Spring, but it will be feeling more like spring over the next few days.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will soar well into the 70s today. Clouds will still be around, but the wind will pick up out of the southwest at 15-25 mph,with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Hang on to your hats and any loose items in your yard! We should see the clouds break up a bit as the day goes on.

WTKR News 3

Overnight lows will continue to be mild in the low 60s, which means a very mild start to the work week.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week and the warmest day we've had since October. It will once again be windy with winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, and gusts 30-35 mph possible.

WTKR News 3

A cold front will approach late and cross the area on Tuesday. Showers will move in overnight Monday into Tuesday. Expect light showers on Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

An area of low pressure will move along the front on Wednesday bringing another chance for showers. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s.

WTKR News 3

A few showers will be possible on both Thursday and Friday. We'll see highs in the low 50s on Thursday and low 60s on Friday.

Scattered showers will be possible again on Saturday, with highs near the 60 degree mark. Don't forget to turn your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed!

WTKR News 3

Check out the pollen forecast for the next 5 days...

WTKR News 3

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

