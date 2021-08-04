First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain and a flash flooding threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flash Flood Watch for Dare County until 8 PM Thursday. Rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches are expected along the coast.

A messy midweek… Expect widespread rain this morning to midday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms will mix in, triggering a risk for flash flooding. Rain will become more scattered this afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will kick up today, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday with lower rain chances. A scattered shower or storm is possible, but it won’t be as soggy as today. Highs will warm to the low 80s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday.

Sunday looks like the better pick of the weekend. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will be lower with more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 80s Saturday and warm to the upper 80s (near normal) on Sunday.

Today: Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A small and weak area of low pressure is passing near the Cabo Verde Islands. Significant development of this system is not expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level winds and marginally warm waters. Afterwards, this system is forecast to move north or NNW over cooler waters, ending its development chances.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by late Thursday. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for some slow development over the far eastern Atlantic through the weekend into early next week while this system moves generally west at about 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low 20%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

