First Warning Forecast: Windy again today, Lots of sunshine this week

Posted at 4:52 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 04:52:38-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A windy start to the week. Several sunny days with a warming trend to the 70s.

Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be windy today, NW at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Winds will relax for Tuesday with lots of sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 60s tomorrow.

Warming to the 70s for the second half of the week. A few extra clouds will mix in on Wednesday, but we will return to sunshine on Thursday.

Our next rain chance is set to move in Friday late-afternoon to evening.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 15-25 G35
Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: W 5-15
Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)
UV Index: 5 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

