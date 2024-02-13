First Warning Forecast: Windy & clearing, more sunshine for Valentine's Day

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will cool to the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. It will be windy! Expect winds out of the NNW at 15-25 mph. Gusts 40+ mph are possible. Sound-side flooding will be possible along the OBX.

We'll finally dry out just in time for Valentine's Day. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The winds will kick up a bit on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will be partly sunny.

The dry weather will continue into Friday. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

A few showers will be possible by Saturday afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

