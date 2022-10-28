First Warning Forecast: Windy and gloomy Halloweekend with clouds and eventually rain

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday morning! Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine yesterday because cloud cover returns today and sticks around for a while. Eventually, we’ll see some rain too.

Clouds quickly increase this morning, leaving us with a mostly cloudy day. Spotty showers will also be around, but most areas will be able to stay decently dry. Just don’t be surprised if you see some sprinkles here and there. High temperatures return to the low to mid 60s. Winds pick up midday to 15-25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. Since it will be a more northeasterly wind, nuisance to minor tidal flooding is likely around high tide at Noon Friday. Expect around 1 foot of inundation and those typical flood-prone areas to have some flooding.

Strong north-northeasterly winds continue through Saturday. Minor tidal flooding is possible around high tide Saturday afternoon 1 PM and again Sunday afternoon 3 PM.

We stay with a lot more clouds than sun through the weekend and temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s.

Halloween day itself is when rain heads our way. A system will pass through and likely bring us isolated showers Monday afternoon, becoming more scattered after Midnight into Tuesday morning. So, trick-or-treating Monday night looks hit-or-miss for showers, but the bulk of the rain should hold off until the overnight hours. Temperatures on Halloween will be warmer. Highs in the low 70s cool to around 60° overnight.

High temperatures stay in the upper 60s to low 70s the rest of the workweek. Sunshine starts to return Tuesday. We should be partly cloudy and mostly dry for the second half of the workweek next week.