First Warning Forecast: Winter chill today & tomorrow, 60s & showers on the way

The winter chill has arrived! Much colder temperatures on tap today. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s. Expect wall to wall sunshine. A few clouds will build in around lunch time. Our weather models are hinting at maybe a spotty shower or flurry along the Eastern Shore. Keeping chances light as a dry cold front moves through.
Even colder Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s! Brr! We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 40s once again.
About 10 degrees warmer on Thursday. We'll see a few more clouds build in with highs in the mid 50s.
An unsettled and milder stretch of weather to end the work week and into the weekend. Showers will be possible by Friday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible Saturday morning. Highs will warm to the low 60s once again. Better chances to see some wet weather on Sunday with highs topping out in the low 60s once again.
We are dealing with severe drought conditions in some of our areas. Good news though. The precipitation forecast for December is looking wetter than normal.
