First Warning Forecast: Wonderful Thanksgiving, soggy Black Friday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thanksgiving! We have gorgeous weather on the way today. Enjoy it before a wetter Black Friday and 50/50 weekend.

Clouds this morning will gradually clear by late morning/early afternoon, leaving us with tons of sun for the second half of the day. High temperatures reach the low 60s for most. A few locations may even touch into the mid 60s. Tonight, clouds will gradually increase ahead of an approaching cold front.

wtkr

Light to moderate scattered rain showers begin around 7 AM Friday and continue throughout the daytime hours, drying out around 6 PM. So, grab a rain jacket if you’re going on a shopping spree! Temperatures will be pleasant during Black Friday shopping in the 50s, eventually warming to the low 60s later in the afternoon.

wtkr

Behind the cold front Friday evening, we dry out, clouds clear out, and temperatures cool. There will be something for everyone this weekend. One day will be mostly sunny and cool while the other will be wetter, windy, and warm. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s, jumping to the mid 60s Sunday. Rain showers on Sunday, ahead of another cold front, impact us throughout Sunday midday and afternoon. Rain ends earlier Sunday evening and high pressure starts to move in.

wtkr

Lots of sunshine to start the work week Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures won’t be too bad either. Highs in the low 60s Monday and mid to upper 50sTuesday. Temperatures jump back into the mid 60s Wednesday when we enter the warm sector of our next system. Rain showers with this system look to begin late Wednesday evening continuing into Thursday.

wtkr

Have a great Thanksgiving today!