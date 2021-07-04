Fourth of July Forecast: Lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Lots of sunshine to kick off the Fourth of July. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s, with fairly low humidity. Skies will continue to be mostly clear as you head out to see the fireworks. Keeping a slight chance for a stray shower across the Eastern Shore. Everyone else will remain dry throughout the day. Temperatures will fall to near 70 overnight.

The heat and humidity continue to build on Monday. Highs will warm to the low 90s and dewpoints will rise into the mid 60s, which will make it feel a little stickier than the weekend.

Even hotter on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s, but will feel closer to the upper 90s.This will be our hottest day of the week.

Shower and storm chances will go up slightly Wednesday afternoon. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

We continue to keep an eye on Elsa and the potential impacts for the area. As of now, keeping chances for the potential impact on Thursday with some showers and storms. Heavy rain will be possible. We are still days out and much could change, so stay tuned! A typical summer pattern by Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and the chance for afternoon showers and storms.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Elsa is located about 50 miles north of Kingston, Jamaica.

Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the northwest is expected today or tonight.

On the forecast track, Elsa will continue to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba today, and approach central Cuba tonight and early Monday. Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits on Monday and pass near the Florida Keys late Monday. Elsa is then forecast to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible today and tonight as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba. However, gradual weakening is forecast to occur on Monday when Elsa moves across Cuba. After Elsa emerges over the Florida Straits and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, some slight restrengthening is possible.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

