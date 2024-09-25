Governor Youngkin issues state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Helene

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia ahead of Hurricane Helene Wednesday, as the western part of the state will experience significant rainfall and flooding Friday into Saturday.

“It is critical that we remain vigilant, understanding that tracks and impacts can shift," said Governor Youngkin." "We urge everyone to stay informed through trusted resources and follow the direction of your local officials.”

Here's what you can do to stay safe during this incoming hurricane:

Make a plan.



Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available at vaemergency.gov/prepare/make-a-plan [r5siqu4ab.cc.rs6.net].

Prepare an emergency kit.



For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during, and after the storm visit: VAemergency.gov/emergency-kit [r5siqu4ab.cc.rs6.net].

Stay informed.



Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on X [r5siqu4ab.cc.rs6.net] and Facebook [r5siqu4ab.cc.rs6.net] for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.

For more information about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats visit: VAemergency.gov/hurricanes [r5siqu4ab.cc.rs6.net] and ready.gov/hurricanes [r5siqu4ab.cc.rs6.net].

