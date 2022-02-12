Watch
Hour-by-hour look at when snow may fall Sunday

Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 10:36:55-05

We're expecting to see some more snow again this weekend. This time, it will likely be a little less as most of Hampton Roads is expected to see a dusting to one inch.

On Sunday temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. Rain will transition into snow falling throughout Sunday morning. Precipitation will taper off Sunday afternoon. With a warm ground, and not a lot of moisture in this system, we're not expecting much in terms of snow accumulation. For most only a light dusting. Up to 1" across the Eastern Shore.

The greater concern will be slick spots developing on the road Sunday night from anything wet on the ground freezing over.

