Hour-by-hour look at when snow may fall Sunday

We're expecting to see some more snow again this weekend. This time, it will likely be a little less as most of Hampton Roads is expected to see a dusting to one inch.

On Sunday temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. Rain will transition into snow falling throughout Sunday morning. Precipitation will taper off Sunday afternoon. With a warm ground, and not a lot of moisture in this system, we're not expecting much in terms of snow accumulation. For most only a light dusting. Up to 1" across the Eastern Shore.

The greater concern will be slick spots developing on the road Sunday night from anything wet on the ground freezing over.

