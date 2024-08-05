Hurricane Debby makes landfall as category storm 1 in Florida

Hurricane Debby has made landfall in the Florida Big Bend.

Debby is expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia late Monday and be near the Georgia coast by Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected after Debby moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The storm is anticipated to stall over Georgia and South Carolina. Portions of southeast Georgia and South Carolina could see 10 to 20 inches of rainfall, with local amounts as high as 30 inches through Friday morning.

As for North Carolina and Virginia, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the exact amount of rain we'll see but models are hinting at southernmost spots receiving up to 5 inches. Either way, flooding is to be expected.

Monday Morning Weather Webcast

Even though there's still a lot of uncertainty, now is a good time to make sure you're prepared! We have several chances for showers and storms before Tropical Storm Debby heads our way. We should start to see some moderate to heavy rainfall from Debby by Wednesday.

Dangerous rip currents will also be likely by the end of the week.

Stay with News 3's First Warning Storm Team for the latest updates as the storm develops.