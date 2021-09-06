Hurricane Larry expected to bring dangerous surf, rip currents to East Coast this week

Hurricane Larry is expected to bring dangerous surf and rip currents to the East Coast this week.

Larry is centered about 715 miles ENE of the Leeward Islands or about 1015 miles SE of Bermuda and moving NW at 10 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday, followed by a turn toward the NNW and north on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Larry is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next couple of days.

Tracking a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and south-central Gulf of Mexico. The system is forecast to move slowly north or northeast over the Gulf of Mexico, likely reaching the northern Gulf coast in a few days.

Although upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development to occur, they are expected to become marginally conducive for tropical cyclone formation in a couple of days. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States beginning midweek, and some development will be possible once it emerges over the Atlantic waters late this week.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, September 6:

Location: 22.1 N 52.9 W

Moving: NW at 10 mph

Min pressure: 956 mb

Max sustained winds: 120 mph

Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings

