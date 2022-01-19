List of Hampton Roads city preparations for winter weather this week

Hampton Roads cities are preparing ahead of winter weather that could hit this week.

As of Wednesday morning, forecasts show we could see some snow Thursday. Forecast models are still shaping up for Friday and Saturday, but right now the News 3 First Warning Weather team says the Euro Model is showing 8-14 inches for our region and the GFS Model is showing 4.5-9.5 inches, by 11 p.m. Saturday.

Due to the snow possibilities, cities have to prepare.

Here is what has been announced for each city so far:

Chesapeake:

Chesapeake Public Works Operations is in storm preparation mode today, January 19, preparing equipment and staff for winter storm response operations.



Public Works Operations will enter their storm response posture effective Thursday, January 20 at 7 p.m., where Operations staff will begin working 12-hour rotating shifts until conditions allow a return to normal posture.



Approximately 40 Public Works staff members will work each shift, including equipment operators, laborers and support staff.



The City has approximately 40 vehicles, including plows, trucks and spreaders, ready to employ for winter storm response operations.



The current forecast indicates a rain-first system, which then will turn into wintry mix and snow as the system moves through and temperatures drop. As a result, Public Works crews are not currently planning to employ widespread use of liquid brine pre-treatment on roadways, as rainfall would wash away the liquid brine solution. The exception to this are select bridges and overpasses that Public Works has identified as prone to early freezing/icing. Brine and/or sand pre-treatment will be used on these select bridges and overpasses to prevent or slow the development of icy conditions, but motorists should always drive with extra caution on bridges and overpasses, as these freeze before the rest of the roadway.



Public Works begins employing snow plow operations once snow accumulations reach two inches. Attempting to plow snowfall of less than two inches is largely ineffective, and could potentially damage equipment.



Public Works will plow emergency routes and primary routes first, followed by secondary and connector routes. The City does not plow neighborhood streets, private roads or driveways. Maps of these routes are available on the City website



As always, motorists are asked to only drive if absolutely necessary during extreme winter weather, and if you encounter snow plows or other equipment, please give them space. We recommend staying at least four car lengths behind the plows and spreaders. Do not assume the plow or spreader operator can see you as his field of vision is limited. Please use extreme caution when changing lanes near equipment, and do not pass plows.



Public Works is experiencing staffing shortages across several divisions, including Operations, which may result in impacts in snow response times. Public Works staff will execute the snow response plan as efficiently and safely as possible, but we ask for the public’s continued patience as we work diligently to clear roadways.

To view Chesapeake's primary and secondary snow plowing maps, click the provided links.

Hampton:

This is what public works has done to prep for this weekend’s weather event:



Maintained and outfitted approximately 90 pieces of equipment. This equipment includes tandems, backhoes, front loaders, spreaders, plows, and brine tanks.

100 trained employees are prepared for the event.

Amassed 1,200 tons of salt to make brine, and to pretreat and de-ice roads and bridges.

Stockpiled 33,000 gallons of brine to both prepare paved surfaces for pre-storm anti-icing, as well as pre-wet rock salt for post-snow de-icing.

Warehoused 11,000 gallons of calcium chloride to be used for anti-icing and de-icing.



Hampton also provided a snow removal map showing what routes the plows and trucks will take and it is shown below.

City of Hampton Hampton snow removal map Jan. 2022

Suffolk:

"The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the City of Suffolk and surrounding areas related to the threat of possible snow and severe winter weather conditions starting tomorrow, Thursday, January 20, 2022, continuing into the weekend. Forecasters are calling for rain Thursday which is expected to change to snow Thursday afternoon and evening following the passage of an Arctic cold front. A second round of winter precipitation is expected late Friday into Saturday morning.



The City’s Office of Emergency Management is coordinating with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and National Weather Service to monitor weather forecasts. City staff are preparing ahead of potential impacts to roadways and City services. Present plans call for Public Works Operations to begin 24-hour staffing on Thursday and remain in effect throughout the weekend to address any roadway issues including plowing which will begin on designated primary roads when required. Operations will consist of 12-hour shifts with each shift will having 20 to 24 trucks running with plows and spreaders.



The Roadway Division of Public Works is responsible for clearing snow and ice from Suffolk public streets. The primary purpose of snow removal is to clear snow for emergency vehicles, hospital access, and service vehicles such as school buses, public transit buses and refuse trucks.



With safety and emergency accessibility being the primary concerns, the first priority is given to all primary or main roadways, followed by secondary arterials and connectors. Neighborhood streets are cleared last and, due to the size of the equipment, configuration of neighborhood streets and the presence of cars parked on the street, may not be accessible by City plows. An interactive map of the City’s priority routes for public paved roadways within the City can be viewed online: https://suffolkva.maps.arcgis.com/apps/PublicInformation/index.html?appid=159217ab90c34c8da06e5a9207fea2af. Please note that removal timeframes and priority are subject to change with weather conditions.



City crews assess each snow/ice event for the best possible treatment plan. Depending upon conditions, roadways may be pre-treated in the hours before the onset of the winter event. This pretreatment may be a wet salt solution (brine) or a dry mixture of sand and salt (abrasive). Pretreatment can be used to help reduce icy conditions but may not be the only required treatment."

