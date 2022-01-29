Watch
Live blog: Updates as Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina region sees second significant snow of January

Latest winter storm updates
News 3 viewer photos
Posted at 10:58 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 23:34:02-05

Say it ain't snow! Here we go again, Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and northeast North Carolina are all seeing snow again, after a significant amount fell last week.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Eastern Shore area including Accomack and Northampton counties, A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, York, Gloucester, Mathews, and Currituck and A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for inland locations and the Outer Banks.

Rain is turning to snow for most of us Friday night and then snow will continue through Saturday morning, tapering off from west to east around midday. Most of the area will see 2” to 4” of accumulation with higher totals near the Chesapeake Bay and on the Eastern Shore. It will be very windy on Saturday, north to NW at 20 to 30 with gusts to 40+ mph. We will see some coastal/tidal flooding on Saturday, especially near the Saturday morning high tide.

Flight Cancellations

Norfolk International Airport has canceled several flights as snow falls in our area.

