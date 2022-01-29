Live blog: Updates as Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina region sees second significant snow of January

Say it ain't snow! Here we go again, Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and northeast North Carolina are all seeing snow again, after a significant amount fell last week.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Eastern Shore area including Accomack and Northampton counties, A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, York, Gloucester, Mathews, and Currituck and A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for inland locations and the Outer Banks.

Rain is turning to snow for most of us Friday night and then snow will continue through Saturday morning, tapering off from west to east around midday. Most of the area will see 2” to 4” of accumulation with higher totals near the Chesapeake Bay and on the Eastern Shore. It will be very windy on Saturday, north to NW at 20 to 30 with gusts to 40+ mph. We will see some coastal/tidal flooding on Saturday, especially near the Saturday morning high tide.

Areas beginning to see snow:

Cape Charles

Let it snow! News 3 reporter @ellen__ice took this video of snow starting to fall in #CapeCharles. According to our models, the area is expected to see 6 inches.



Track our full weather coverage at https://t.co/s6J5JnbXtq. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/mILMBklyms — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) January 29, 2022

Norfolk

Snow falling nicely outside the @WTKR3 studio! Catch the very latest snow totals from @PatrickRockey tonight at 11 on @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/GXU1NZMPSM — Kurt Williams (@KWilliamsWTKR) January 29, 2022

Flight Cancellations

Norfolk International Airport has canceled several flights as snow falls in our area.

Closings | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings

Below you will see the most recent updates from cities in our area and on weather/road conditions, with the most recent at the top of the list:

As winds pick up, tidal flooding becomes a concern Saturday morning around 6-7 AM. 1-2' inundation expected. Nuisance tidal flooding Sunday morning 7 AM.https://t.co/Hty0Y9ygzC pic.twitter.com/6nN8rMjwnI — Kristy Steward (@KristyStewardWx) January 29, 2022

❄Snow will start soon❄

It'll move in from the NW to SE 9PM-12AM & moves out 7AM-10AM Saturday, lingering over the Eastern Shore until Noon.



Here's a look at snow totals:https://t.co/Hty0Y9ygzC pic.twitter.com/C54hKTtR9m — Kristy Steward (@KristyStewardWx) January 28, 2022

