Memorial Day Weekend Forecast: Highs in the 80s, spotty shower or storm

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Areas of fog this morning, followed by partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. A spotty shower or storm is possible this afternoon and evening. Most areas though will stay dry.

There will be a little bit better chance to see spotty storms on Sunday as a warm front lifts over the area. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will move through on Memorial Day. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Most of the area is under a Level 2 for scattered severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.

Drier for the rest of the week.

Temperatures on Tuesday will top out in the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Similar conditions on Wednesday, but expect more sunshine.

Comfortable conditions for the rest of the week. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Skies will turn mostly sunny on Friday. Temperatures will trend below-normal with lows in the low 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar