VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The News 3 team loves getting out and into the community.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson left the Weather Center and took the stage at Old Donation School in Virginia Beach.

Myles Henderson

He spoke to 2nd and 4th graders about weather tools, clouds and the water cycle.

The kids had tons of questions for Myles since they are learning about weather in school right now, and he was happy to answer!