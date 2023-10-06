Watch Now
Meteorologist Myles Henderson visits Salem Elementary in Virginia Beach

Posted at 10:21 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 22:21:16-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Myles Henderson school tour stopped at three Virginia Beach schools Tuesday.

One of his visits was to Salem Elementary 4th graders.

Myles talked to the kids about how clouds form and even showed off his classic “cloud in a bottle" experiment.

The kids had great questions and were excited to hear more about clouds after they learned about the weather in class.

