Mother's Day Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
Drier weather for the rest of Mother's Day. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.
The work week is looking fairly dry minus a few storms on Tuesday and again on Friday.
Temperatures will trend a bit below-normal for this time of year. Expect highs mainly in the low 70s, with a warm up on Tuesday. Highs will warm to near 80.
Meteorologist April Loveland
