Mother's Day Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s

Posted at 8:54 AM, May 14, 2023
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Drier weather for the rest of Mother's Day. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

The work week is looking fairly dry minus a few storms on Tuesday and again on Friday.

Temperatures will trend a bit below-normal for this time of year. Expect highs mainly in the low 70s, with a warm up on Tuesday. Highs will warm to near 80.

Meteorologist April Loveland

