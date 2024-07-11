Watch Now
Northeastern US recovering after remnants of Hurricane Beryl bring heavy rain, flooding, tornadoes

The storm system is expected to move out of the U.S. Thursday after bringing severe weather to much of the country over the past several days.
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl will move out of the U.S. Thursday after bringing heavy rainfall, severe flooding and tornadoes to parts of the Northeast. (Scripps News)
Parts of the Northeastern United States are recovering Thursday after remnants of Hurricane Beryl slammed the region a day earlier, bringing heavy rainfall, flash flooding and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes popped up Wednesday in western New York, destroying several buildings and damaging homes. There have been no reports of any serious injuries so far.

Elsewhere in the Northeast, remnants of Beryl brought heavy rains and life-threatening flash flooding to parts of Vermont, with some areas reporting up to six inches of rainfall in just a few hours. Video shared out of Barre, Vermont, showed streams of water gushing through the streets. As of Thursday morning, nearly 2,500 residents across the state remained without power, according to vtoutages.org.

Beryl made landfall Monday in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane before sweeping across much of the Central and Northeastern U.S. The storm system has been blamed for at least three deaths in the Houston area — two from downed trees falling on homes and another being a Houston police department employee who died after being trapped in rising floodwaters.

Days later, more than 1 million people in Texas remain without power as sweltering extreme heat continues to blanket the state. Cooling centers and other emergency measures could be needed for weeks if power to run air conditioning isn't restored.

