Part of our region under a rare level 3 severe storm threat for tonight

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 10 PM. Be Prepared! Thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area.
Temperatures will soar to the mid 80s today. Skies will be mostly sunny to start, with a few clouds building in during the afternoon. A cold front will slide through the area bringing a chance for
strong to severe storms by the evening hours. A portion of the area is under a RARE LEVEL 3 Severe Threat. Timing: After 6 PM until at least 10 PM.
The biggest threat will be damaging straight line wind gusts. Large hail will also be possible. Tornadoes are a little lower on the scale, but still something we will be watching out for.
A spotty shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will also be cooler behind Monday's cold front with highs near 70. Still really nice for this time of year.
More clouds will build in on Wednesday with highs warming to near 80 degrees.
We'll continue with a slight chance for a spotty shower on Thursday. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s.
Another big cool down on Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.
The weekend is looking unsettled with showers and storms.
