Register for a free hurricane preparation & storm recovery event before hurricane season

NORFOLK, Va. - Registration is now open for an event that aims to prepare you for hurricane season.

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation is hosting Hurricanes: Before and After the Storm in partnership with Old Dominion University. The event will be live and online May 25 at 6 p.m.

It will explore hurricane preparation and response and the importance of planning for a successful recovery before a storm hits. The event will also highlight the potential benefits of ODU’s new technology platform in the storm recovery process.

In 2020, the Hampton Roads Community Foundation awarded a $500,000 grant to the ODU Educational Foundation for university researchers at the Virginia Modeling, Analysis, and Simulation Center to establish Recover Hampton Roads (RHR), an organization focusing on quickly and efficiently deploying housing repair and recovery. RHR is developing a first-of-its-kind management platform to streamline emergency response and recovery efforts in the region following a storm.

Moderated by Dr. Jessica Whitehead, Joan P. Brock endowed executive director of the Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience at Old Dominion University, the event will feature remarks from Dr. Carlos Martín, Senior Fellow at Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center at the Urban Institute, and Dr. Joshua G. Behr, Research Associate Professor, VMASC at Old Dominion University.

The event is free to the public. Click here to register.