Risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday

Our weekend will wrap up on a stormy note Sunday as the pattern over the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast will bring increasing "energy" across the region, triggering some organized strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening (mainly after 2p.m.). The Storm Prediction Center has all of the area under a level 2 (Slight Risk) for severe thunderstorms. with the primary severe risks being damaging wind gusts and hail with the strongest storms. There could also be localized flooding issues with more persistent storms.

A few showers could linger overnight Sunday into early Monday morning with another chance for a few scattered storms Monday afternoon, until a weak cold front finally passes, ushering in slightly lower humidity and drier skies for Tuesday.. There is a level 1 severe storm risk for Northeastern North Carolina Monday.

Look for a quick return of the heat and humidity Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the lower 90s each day along with increasing heat index levels. Our next best chance for showers and storms after Monday will be towards the end of the week.

Sunday: Showers and storms develop mainly after 2 p.m. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny after a few early showers, with scattered showers and a few storms again later in the day. Highs upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a little less humid. Highs upper 80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s