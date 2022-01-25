Watch
Weather

Actions

Side-by-side look at weather prediction models for snow possibility this week

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Model VS Model.png
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 16:14:00-05

Another round of snow for Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and northeast North Carolina? You heard that right.

As of Tuesday afternoon, weather prediction models are showing the region getting some snow, but just how much is still up in the air and a lot could change in the next few days.

Below is a look at what the models are saying, side-by-side and broken down by timing, Friday and Saturday.

Model VS Model Hour-By-Hour_1.png
Model VS Model Hour-By-Hour_2.png
Model VS Model Hour-By-Hour_3.png
Model VS Model Hour-By-Hour_4.png

While totals are hard to predict this many days out, the EURO model has higher estimates than the GFS model.

Model VS Model.png

Closings | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories