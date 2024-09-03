Sizzling in September: Southwestern US could reach highs of 119 degrees after a record-hot summer

While it may seem like Labor Day marks an unofficial end to summer, residents in several western states will be baking in a triple-digit heat wave this week.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Southern California, the southern tip of Nevada and western Arizona.

Temperatures are expected to climb throughout the week, reaching as high as 119 degrees in desert cities like Palm Springs.

The peak of the heat wave will be Thursday and Friday, driven primarily by weak offshore winds and a heat dome, meteorologists said.

In Phoenix, temperatures will be between 108 and 114 degrees each day this week.

Scripps News Phoenix said the record for days over 110 degrees was set last year with 55 days. They believe the record will be broken this week since they’ve already seen 54 days over 110 degrees.

As of Monday, Phoenix has had 99 days in a row of triple-digit temperatures, Scripps News Phoenix said. The previous record was 76 consecutive days set in August 1993.

Highs in Las Vegas will reach 106 degrees every day this week, only dropping to the low 80s at night, according to Scripps News Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Southern California’s temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees above average this week. Scripps News San Diego said inland and mountain temperatures could reach highs of 108 degrees while desert regions will see highs between 108 and 116.

Temperatures will only taper slightly this weekend in Southern California, but added monsoon moisture will make things more humid, Scripps News San Diego reported.

The sizzling start to September provides no relief to residents who have already experienced the hottest meteorological summer — which ended in August — on record for several cities.

The overall average temperature in Phoenix during this summer was 98.9 degrees, breaking last year’s record of 97 degrees, Scripps News Phoenix said.

In Las Vegas, the average temperature over the summer was 96.2 degrees while the average high was 107.6 degrees. Scripps News Las Vegas said in addition to reaching the hottest daily high temperature on record – 120 degrees on July 7 – there were three other days in July that set high-temperature records.

Sin City saw seven days in a row with temperatures of 115 degrees or higher for the first time in history, as well as 11 consecutive days of 110 degrees or higher, Scripps News Las Vegas said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered these tips for protecting yourself in extreme heat:

