Snow has fallen in the Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina region and it's more in some areas.

Overall, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and Churchland in Portsmouth are reporting the most at 5.5 inches.

The snow moved out Saturday morning but wind is sticking around and temperatures will struggle to get above freezing so we will likely see refreezing Saturday night.

Here's a look at snow totals around the area:

