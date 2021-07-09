Outbuildings overturned, tree limbs snapped after tornado in Suffolk

A Nation Weather Service preliminary local storm report has indicated a tornado formed in Suffolk Thursday evening.

The report said the tornado happened while News 3 was live on air at 7:16 p.m.

The tornado was in the southeast Kings Fork area.

The NWS said numerous limbs were snapped and treetops were torn out. Additionally, outbuildings at a tractor supply location were overturned.

News 3 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more about the damage.

