Thousands reporting power outages as strong storms roll through Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of Dominion Energy across Virginia, including Hampton Roads, reported power outages late Thursday night into Friday morning as strong storms moved through the commonwealth.

According to Dominion's outage map, more than 17,700 customers across Virginia reported power outages. That included more than 6,100 customers in the Hampton Roads region and Northeastern North Carolina.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey said strong winds with gusts of at least 50 miles per hour are expected to continue throughout the night.

