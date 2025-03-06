David's First Warning Weather Forecast: Clouds & hazy sun return on Friday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Gusty winds should still linger tonight with clearing skies. But then, clouds and hazy sun return on Friday with some drizzle possible by Friday evening.

In the meantime, look for clearing skies tonight with a chilly wind and morning lows in the mid 30s with wind chills at that time in the 20s. Be sure to pack a warm coat. The clouds should roll back in before sunrise.

Expect highs on Friday to reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with clouds and hazy sun. Gusts of wind on Friday should approach 25 mph.

Spotty rain returns on Saturday, particularly in the afternoon with a 20% chance.

Our next warming trend across the Commonwealth begins by mid week next week with temperatures near 70° on Tuesday and

mid 70s by Wednesday

