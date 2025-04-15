David's First Warning Forecast: 2 Cool Days Ahead, then it will feel like Summer by this weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Some like it cool. And if that is you, you will be pleased with the next two days in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina with plenty of sunshine (and high tree pollen levels and rising grass pollen levels).

The normal high and low in Norfolk, VA this time of year, for example, is 70° and 50°.

But if you like summer-like heat in the middle of Spring, then this Easter Weekend is for you. Temperatures will likely soar into the 80s.

Expect highs in the mid 60s, however, for Wednesday and Thursday, mid 70s by Good Friday and mid 80s for Saturday & Easter Sunday.

Temperatures drop a little bit by next Tuesday, April 22nd, but only by a small amount.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather