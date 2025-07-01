Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
David's First Warning Forecast: A Bit Cooler & Rainy at Times on Wednesday

Overnight lows should drop into the mid to upper 70s
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

If you have been waiting for some "cooler" weather, Wednesday should have a little less heat, thanks to the increased rain chances....80% chance.
Some downpours will be possible on Wednesday.

When it rains, it will pour, thanks to the high humidity.

Independence Day looks dry with just a 10% chance of a stray shower and highs in the upper 80s.

This weekend looks pleasant for summer with highs near 90 degrees.

