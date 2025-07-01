David's First Warning Forecast: A Bit Cooler & Rainy at Times on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

If you have been waiting for some "cooler" weather, Wednesday should have a little less heat, thanks to the increased rain chances....80% chance.

Some downpours will be possible on Wednesday.

When it rains, it will pour, thanks to the high humidity.

Independence Day looks dry with just a 10% chance of a stray shower and highs in the upper 80s.

This weekend looks pleasant for summer with highs near 90 degrees.

