David's First Warning Forecast: A Bit Cooler & Rainy at Times on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast
If you have been waiting for some "cooler" weather, Wednesday should have a little less heat, thanks to the increased rain chances....80% chance.
Some downpours will be possible on Wednesday.
When it rains, it will pour, thanks to the high humidity.
Independence Day looks dry with just a 10% chance of a stray shower and highs in the upper 80s.
This weekend looks pleasant for summer with highs near 90 degrees.
