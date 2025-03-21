David's First Warning Forecast: A bit less windy after dark tonight, as high clouds roll in.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

After the WARMEST Day of the year so far at 80 degrees in Norfolk yesterday, for example, temperatures today struggled to get out of the upper 50s here on the second full day of spring.

Gusty winds and bright sunshine characterized the day today. Tonight, it should turn a bit less windy after dark, as high clouds roll in.

Expect lows tonight to fall into the mid 40s.

Look for a warmer day on Saturday with hazy sun to scattered clouds and highs in the lower 70s. By Sunday, it will likely turn cooler again with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next chance of rain in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina should be here on Monday, a 60% chance, with scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder developing before Midday and lasting into the afternoon.

