David's First Warning Forecast: A Dry Weekend Ahead with Less Wind

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With more cold air arriving tonight and winds diminishing, look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Sunday is when winter actually begins, astronomically, at 10:03 AM in the morning with the "winter solstice."

And while Sunday is a milder day, as compared to Saturday, I do expect Monday to be mostly sunny and colder with highs struggling to reach the lower 40s for highs.

Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, look for highs in the 50s with a 10% chance of rain on Christmas Day.

