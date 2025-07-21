David's First Warning Forecast: Ahhh! A drop in humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With clearing skies overnight, look for overnight lows in the lower to mid 70s.

A drop in the humidity for both Tuesday and Wednesday should give everyone a chance to get outside again. While afternoon highs should still reach the lower to mid 80s, it is the humidity factor (lower dew points) that should be noticable, thus, increasing one's comfort level for the next 2 days.

Looking ahead to later on in the week, the hot and steamy air should return by Friday and Saturday with triple digit "feels like" temperatures.

