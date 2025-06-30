David's First Warning Forecast: Another HOT one on Tuesday, but cooler on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the mid to upper 70s and remaining muggy.

Expect another HOT & humid day on Tuesday with a 30% chance for strong to isolated severe storms. Highs on Tuesday should reach the lower to mid 90s with a "feels like" temperature closer to 103°. Wednesday should be rainy at times with an 80% chance of rain with "cooler" air," back into the mid 80s.

The Independence Day Weekend looks pleasant for summer with more heat & humidity coming in by Sunday.

With Tropical Storm "Andrea" fading away in the Atlantic last Tuesday and Tropical Storm "Barry" hitting parts of Mexico this past weekend, this leaves the name "Chantal" next on the list of names.

