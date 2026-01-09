David's First Warning Forecast: Another Taste of Spring in January

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Call it "a taste of spring" or "spring fever in January," but warmer afternoons are on the way.

Temperatures should climb quickly into the 60s and 70s on Friday and Saturday. A warmer air mass from the south will build in leading to unseasonably warm conditions.

We could tie or even break our record high temperature of 72 degrees on Saturday.

The weekend won’t be a washout, but the rain will stick around Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Temperatures fall throughout the day on Sunday. Cooler conditions settle in for the rest of next week.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather