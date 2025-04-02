David's First Warning Forecast: Are you ready for a summer preview?

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Are you ready for a summer preview? Great.

Just don't put your jacket away, you will need it later next week.

Expect early lows tonight in the upper 50s, but temperatures will rise overnight into the mid 60s by sunrise.

Hazy sun & clouds will persist on Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Chance of rain on Thursday is 10% chance or less.

By Friday, the chance of rain increase to 30% in the afternoon, but temperatures again will be climbing in the lower to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect a warm finish with highs both days in the lower to mid 80s.

Showers become much more likely on Monday with a sharp drop in temperature by early to mid next week. The amount of rain to expect on Monday is trending closer to 0.50" to 1.00" +.

