David's First Warning Forecast: Bright sunshine should persist for the first half of Tuesday...

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Bright sunshine should persist for the first half of Tuesday, before some scattered clouds gather and the chance of rain returns to Hampton Roads, VA and Northeast North Carolina by Tuesday evening.

Overnight lows tonight should drop into upper 40s.

Tuesday's highs will not be as warm as today. Norfolk, for example, hit 80° again today, tying for the warmest day of the year so far. The last 80° day in Norfolk was 4 days ago on Thursday, March Expect highs in the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon.

With cooler weather arriving by midweek, look for highs on Wednesday to reach the lower 60s and Thursday's highs generally in the upper 50s.

Warmer air returns this weekend for the Norfolk Tides and for the Cherry Blossom Festival in Virginia Beach.

