David's First Warning Forecast: Cold sunshine for Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Bundle up. With clearing skies and a cold wind, temperatures overnight should drop generally into the 20s to near 30°.

Expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. "Feels like" temperatures in the morning, however, should be closer to 20 degrees by 7 AM Tuesday.

Partly cloudy skies should return on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s.

New Year's Eve will feature mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to around 40 degrees

New Year's Day should be partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 40s with a 10% chance of stray flakes or drops.

Looking ahead to the weekend, look for a new storm to move in from Texas to Georgia to South Carolina, dropping some rain showers, mainly in North Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday should be in the mid 40s. Sunday appears to be a partly cloudy day with a 10% chance of rain early in the morning with highs in the mid 40s.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather