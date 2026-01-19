David's First Warning Forecast: Cold Sunshine returns on Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With a weak and dry cold front moving through tonight, look for the chill in the air to be reinforced.

Lows tonight should drop into the 20s with some neighborhoods feeling wind chills in the teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Wednesday should also be mostly sunny, but not as cold in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday should be our warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s.

Looking ahead to this weekend, some snow opportunities appear to develop from a storm system coming in from the West, with snow accumulation possible, especially later Saturday and into Sunday across both the 757 and Northeast North Carolina. But keep in mind, with any winter event that is still 5 to 6 days away, the importance of the 3 T's (Temperature, Track and Timing) will become even more important in determining what to expect and how one should prepare. In other words, it's way too early to react, but sadly, others may overreact this far out, if they believe everything online. Stay tuned.

